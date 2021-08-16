Heska Corp (HSKA): Price Now Near $265.17; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HSKA

At the time of this writing, HSKA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $4.17 (1.6%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HSKA ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

HSKA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HSKA’s price is up $3.21 (1.23%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Heska Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HSKA: Daily RSI Analysis HSKA’s RSI now stands at 68.9092.

HSKA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

