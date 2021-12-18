Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $108,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

