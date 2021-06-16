Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HPE

At the time of this writing, HPE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HPE ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

HPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HPE’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HPE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.