Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.13)% Over Past Day, Up $0.07 (0.48)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HPE
At the time of this writing, HPE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.48%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
HPE ranks 27th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.
HPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the time of this writing, HPE’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.13%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HPE has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on HPE may find value in this recent story: Nutanix (NTNX) to Offer Era Integrated With HPE ProLiant Servers Nutanix’s (NTNX) Era will be offered in combination with HPE ProLiant servers as a service through HPE GreenLake. The service will also offer agile, elastic and pay-per-use capabilities of the cloud. Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For HPE News Traders
