HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $11.60 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Company Profile

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

