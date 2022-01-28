HFR Wealth Management LLC Has $14.94 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HFR Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 113,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

