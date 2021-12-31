Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $17,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,400. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.92. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).