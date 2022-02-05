HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 136,252 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Sempra Energy worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE opened at $136.27 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

