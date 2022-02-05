HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 142,506 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,506 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?