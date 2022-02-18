HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,015,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $21.49 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

