HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,710,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Vimeo by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vimeo by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,207,000 after purchasing an additional 354,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,716,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

