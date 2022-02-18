HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after buying an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $180.08 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.79 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,024,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

