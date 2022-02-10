HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $82.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

