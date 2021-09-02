Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH): Price Now Near $33.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HTH

At the moment, HTH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.71%) from the hour prior. HTH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, HTH ranks 103rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HTH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HTH’s price is up $0.06 (0.18%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on HTH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HTH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HTH: Daily RSI Analysis For HTH, its RSI is now at 61.8182.

HTH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market