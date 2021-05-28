Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT): Price Now Near $124.58; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLT
Currently, HLT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.1 (-0.88%) from the hour prior. HLT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
HLT ranks 63rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Restaraunts Hotels Motels stocks.
HLT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, HLT’s price is down $-1.69 (-1.34%) from the day prior. HLT has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HLT’s price action over the past 90 days.
For HLT News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on HLT may find value in this recent story:
Why I Bought Shares of a Company Decimated by COVID-19
Lots of stocks, especially those with some connection to cloud computing, thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic and some did well because of it. Ten years’ worth of migration to digital services had to effectively be squeezed into 10 months if some of these businesses wanted to survive.
