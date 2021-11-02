Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX): Price Down $-0.3 (-2.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.26 (-2.36)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HIMX

At the moment, HIMX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-2.36%) from the hour prior. HIMX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HIMX ranks 126th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

HIMX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HIMX’s price is down $-0.3 (-2.71%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Himax Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HIMX: Daily RSI Analysis For HIMX, its RSI is now at 54.9451.

HIMX and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For HIMX News Traders

Investors and traders in HIMX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Himax: One Of The Few Taiwanese Stocks To Own

Himax’s (HIMX) business has been exploding in recent quarters, as the demand for its products and solutions has been increasing amid the chip shortage crisis. The company is already on track to have a record year, while its margins are expected to remain at historically high levels. Even though there’s…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market