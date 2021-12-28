Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS): Price Now Near $6.67; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HIMS

At the moment, HIMS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, HIMS ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HIMS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HIMS’s price is up $0.08 (1.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HIMS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Hims & Hers Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HIMS: Daily RSI Analysis For HIMS, its RSI is now at 80.3279.

HIMS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error

For HIMS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HIMS may find value in this recent story:

My Top 5 Stock Ideas For 2022