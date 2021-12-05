Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $3,901,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

