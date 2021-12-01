Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Hochschild Mining to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($2.16) in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 170.40 ($2.23).

HOC opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 144.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 159.51. The firm has a market cap of £677.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

