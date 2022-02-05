Holderness Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,470,000 after buying an additional 390,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after buying an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,732,000 after buying an additional 134,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,404,000 after buying an additional 424,769 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after buying an additional 151,838 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors