Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 416,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 36,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 329.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

