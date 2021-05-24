HollyFrontier Corp (HFC): Price Now Near $34.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HFC

At the moment, HFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.93%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HFC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HFC ranks 39th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

HFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HFC’s price is up $0.12 (0.35%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HFC has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HFC’s price action over the past 90 days.