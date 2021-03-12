HollyFrontier Corp (HFC): Price Now Near $41.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HFC

At the time of this writing, HFC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

At the moment, HFC’s price is up $0.01 (0.02%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as HFC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

