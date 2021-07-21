Hologic Inc (HOLX): Price Now Near $69.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HOLX

Currently, HOLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that HOLX has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on HOLX; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HOLX ranks 117th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

HOLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HOLX’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.68%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HOLX has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HOLX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HOLX: Daily RSI Analysis For HOLX, its RSI is now at 54.9669.

HOLX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

