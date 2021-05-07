Hologic Inc (HOLX): Price Up $0.46 (0.71)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.39 (-0.59)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HOLX

At the moment, HOLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.39 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on HOLX; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

HOLX ranks 69th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Medical Equipment stocks.

HOLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HOLX’s price is up $0.46 (0.71%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hologic Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

