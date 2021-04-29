HOLX Stuns With a Huge Move Down, Now Sits Near $66.985

The Hourly View for HOLX

Currently, HOLX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.76 (1.15%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, HOLX ranks 128th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HOLX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

500 – Internal server error HOLX has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HOLX’s price action over the past 90 days.

For HOLX News Traders

Investors and traders in HOLX may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Hologic stock falls 7% after fiscal Q2 earnings miss

Shares of Hologic Inc. fell nearly 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the medical technology company missed Wall Street expectations for its adjusted profit in the fiscal second quarter and quarterly sales were in line with views. Hologic said it earned $619.9 million, or $2.38 a share, in the quarter, compared with $96 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Hologic earned $2.59 a share. Revenue doubled to $1.54 billion, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected the company to report adjusted earnings of $2.62 a share on sales of $1.54 billion. The company guided for fiscal third-quarter sales between $1 billion and $1.07 billion, and adjusted EPS between $1 and $1.15. That compares with FactSet consensus expectations of sales around $1.8 billion and adjusted EPS around $1.83 for the fiscal third quarter.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market