Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Update

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter worth $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 39.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Story: Forex