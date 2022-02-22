Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ETF Daily News Team
Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.14.

HMCBF stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

