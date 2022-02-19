Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

