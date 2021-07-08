Honeywell International Inc (HON): Price Now Near $217.77; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HON

Currently, HON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.14 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HON has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HON ranks 18th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Aircraft stocks.

HON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HON’s price is down $-2.71 (-1.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HON’s price action over the past 90 days.