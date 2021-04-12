Honeywell International Inc (HON): Price Now Near $228.39; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HON

At the time of this writing, HON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HON’s price is up $1.49 (0.65%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row HON has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HON’s price action over the past 90 days.

