Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock opened at $201.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.28 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

