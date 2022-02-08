Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 220,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

