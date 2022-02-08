Hood River Capital Management LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 290,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

BASE opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Couchbase Inc has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

