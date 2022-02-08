Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 12,689 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,990 shares of company stock worth $51,765,748. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

