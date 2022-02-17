Hookipa Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 17,879 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26,989% compared to the average volume of 66 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOOK shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,385,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 540,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

