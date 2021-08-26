Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for HOPE

At the time of this writing, HOPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. HOPE has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HOPE ranks 86th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

HOPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HOPE’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as HOPE has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows HOPE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HOPE: Daily RSI Analysis HOPE’s RSI now stands at 56.25.

HOPE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

