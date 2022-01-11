Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE): Price Now Near $16.05; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HOPE

Currently, HOPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row HOPE has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, HOPE ranks 81st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HOPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HOPE’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.37%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HOPE has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Hope Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HOPE: Daily RSI Analysis For HOPE, its RSI is now at 52.9412.

HOPE and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

