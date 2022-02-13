Horizon Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 218.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 440,222 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

