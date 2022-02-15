Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,114 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $927,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 275,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,155,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

