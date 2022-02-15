Horizon Investments LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

