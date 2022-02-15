Horizon Investments LLC Sells 839 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $231.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day moving average is $202.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,297 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.02, for a total transaction of $539,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,281 shares of company stock worth $2,746,016 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).