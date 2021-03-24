Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co (HZNP): Price Now Near $84.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HZNP

Currently, HZNP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.04 (-1.22%) from the hour prior. HZNP has seen its price go down 12 out of the past 14 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HZNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HZNP’s price is down $-1.92 (-2.23%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HZNP has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

