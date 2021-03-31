Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co (HZNP): Price Now Near $90.45; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HZNP

Currently, HZNP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.03%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as HZNP has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HZNP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HZNP’s price is up $3.32 (3.81%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row HZNP has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For HZNP News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on HZNP may find value in this recent story:

Horizon Therapeutics plc to Resupply Market With TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw) for the Treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Beginning in April

