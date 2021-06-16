Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST): Price Now Near $17.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HST

At the time of this writing, HST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.2%) from the hour prior. HST has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, HST ranks 133rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

HST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, HST’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.31%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HST’s price action over the past 90 days.