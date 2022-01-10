Hostess Brands Inc (TWNK): Price Now Near $20.25; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TWNK

At the moment, TWNK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TWNK ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Food Products stocks.

TWNK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TWNK’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.54%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that TWNK has seen 3 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Hostess Brands Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TWNK: Daily RSI Analysis For TWNK, its RSI is now at 0.

Note: TWNK and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with TWNK rising at a slower rate than RSI.

