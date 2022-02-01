Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,782,000 after buying an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,530,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

