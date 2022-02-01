Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,420 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVC opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Entravision Communications news, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 3,684 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,350,000. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).