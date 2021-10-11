Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC): Price Now Near $13.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HMHC

Currently, HMHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.15%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as HMHC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HMHC ranks 15th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Printing and Publishing stocks.

HMHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HMHC’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.65%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that HMHC has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HMHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HMHC: Daily RSI Analysis HMHC’s RSI now stands at 16.2791.

HMHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

