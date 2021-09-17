Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC): Price Now Near $13.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HMHC

At the time of this writing, HMHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. HMHC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 200 hour changed directions on HMHC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

HMHC ranks 10th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Printing and Publishing stocks.

HMHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, HMHC’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.64%) from the day prior. HMHC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< HMHC: Daily RSI Analysis HMHC’s RSI now stands at 89.6552.

HMHC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

