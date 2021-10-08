Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI): Price Now Near $99.87; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for HLI

At the time of this writing, HLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.58 (0.58%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

HLI ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

HLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, HLI’s price is up $0.26 (0.26%) from the day prior. HLI has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows HLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< HLI: Daily RSI Analysis For HLI, its RSI is now at 100.

HLI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

